Man City v Brighton: What does the form show?

  • Manchester City have never lost a home league game against Brighton (W9 D2) – they have faced no side more at home in their league history without ever losing than their 11 against the Seagulls.

  • After a seven-game winless run in the Premier League, Brighton have now won each of their last two. The Seagulls haven’t won three consecutive league games since October 2018 under Chris Hughton.

  • Phil Foden has been involved in five goals in his three Premier League starts against Brighton, scoring four and assisting one. The 21-year-old has scored more Premier League goals against the Seagulls than he has any other side in the competition.

  • The Seagulls have won just one of their 16 Premier League games on Wednesdays (6.3%), though that victory was away at reigning champions Liverpool last season.