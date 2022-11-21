A failed European Super League, Financial Fair Play rules and a growing trend of state-owned clubs may all be factors in Fenway Sports Group considering a sale of Liverpool.

T﻿hat's the view of a leading journalist who has been close to the story since Liverpool's owners publicly stated they would be open to welcoming new shareholders.

F﻿enway Sports Group also own the Boston Red Sox and Michael Silverman – sports business reporter at the Boston Globe - has been giving BBC Radio Merseyside his take on matters.

"﻿They are still trying to grapple with how it's so different in the Premier League and European soccer compared to sport in north America," Silverman told The Weekend Preview with Giulia Bould.

"Not just the lack of relegation in US sport but in Europe there is the lack of guaranteed revenues. You have to qualify for the Champions League. European fans don’t think anything should be handed to them, you have to earn it. I think it’s something the owners learned the hard way.

"I think Financial Fair Play is a big concern for them as more nation states own teams in the Premier League. I think you'll see increasing activism by US owned teams to try to compete.

"Maybe Jeff Bezos of Amazon could compete with Newcastle but not many private billionaires can. It’s all related - Super League and FFP have influenced what we have seen publicly from FSG."

Asked if a challenging economic environment may limit potential investors, Silverman added: "I haven't seen the latest charts for how many billionaires there are. There’s a desire among them to own a sports property. I don’t think the appetite for buying sports is diminishing at all. It’s unique, unscripted entertainment. That kind of content, there's nothing like it. It’s a goldmine, still."

