St Mirren defender Richard Tait will be out for at least a couple of months following a groin operation, confirms manager Stephen Robinson.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since coming off in the 3-0 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road on 19 October and eventually went under the knife, but Robinson believes the prognosis on his recovery could have been more unfavourable.

“We thought he would be the end of the season but the surgeon spoke positively about it," said the Northern Irishman. “He is going to be at least a couple of months but probably a bit less than we originally thought.

"Without rushing him, it will be good to have him back in terms of squad depth but other than that everybody is fit and ready to go."

Robinson's side were due to return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend but their match against his former side Motherwell has been postponed due to flooding at Fir Park.