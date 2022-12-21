Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

This morning, the smallest adult size still available to order of an Aston Villa goalkeeper shirt with “1 MARTINEZ” on the back was a large.

You’d imagine that since Sunday afternoon the club’s commercial department will have been brainstorming ways to make the most of their keeper’s new-found super-stardom, beyond getting the kit suppliers to knock out a fresh truckload of those tops. Perhaps, given his creative celebration with it, they may pass on anything to do with him being awarded the Golden Glove trophy.

So long as that’s the only way that the club think of cashing in on his achievement, supporters will be happy enough - although as with any player achieving that sort of success, they can expect his name to be mentioned whenever any of Europe’s giants feel like hiring a new number one.

That much being inevitable, Villa fans can at least take comfort in what now looks a particularly prescient bit of business back at the start of the year, when Martinez settled on a new deal with the club running until 2027. So Villa can probably invite any potential bidders calling them in January to double the number they first thought of.

In any case, Villa appear under no pressure to sell anyone. The club's owners have already shown their willingness to provide the financial backing their managers will need – and that they’re prepared to change course without hesitation if things look like they may not work out. Significant funds were spent under Steven Gerrard but, for all that investment in his judgement, when there was no sign of sufficient progress in less than a year, they didn’t blink. They may be relatively new to football, but will surely know that changing a management team is, indirectly, one of the best ways to spend even more money at a football club – Unai Emery will surely have taken the job with a shopping list, and an assurance that the appropriate funds will be provided.

Plans will already no doubt be well advanced for January, but first there will be a Villa Park occasion to savour. Several members of the Liverpool squad due to be on duty on Monday might have dreamed that they would arrive as World Cup winners – not least their number one, Alisson.

But – assuming he can be extricated from the homecoming party by then, no doubt with that extraordinary welcome still ringing his ears – it will be Emi Martinez who will arrive as a world champion, the first ever to hold that status while a Villa player. There may not be quite as many people in Villa Park to cheer him as on the streets of Buenos Aires, but he can expect the same level of appreciation as he gets back to the day job.

The BBC Radio WM Football Phone-In continues weeknights from 6pm

Aston Villa v Liverpool is live on BBC Radio WM (95.6FM/DAB/Freeview 722), Boxing Day 17:30 GMT