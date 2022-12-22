Ross County striker Jordan White says it would be "a nice end to the year" if they were able to claim the club's first-ever win over Rangers on Friday night.

The 10th-place Staggies returned to league action last weekend against St Johnstone and despite taking the lead through White, were defeated 2-1 after skipper Jack Baldwin was sent off.

"We picked up where we left off before the break and then the sending off obviously changes the game," White told the club's social media, external.

"It was disappointing not to take anything from the game but we move on, it's a big challenge ahead of us but we're looking forward to it."

White, who scored in all four meetings with Rangers last season, is champing at the bit to have a go again at the Glasgow side.

"Their last two games there have been a lot of goals at both ends of the park and they'll probably be looking to not concede like they have done but there are things we can look at and take confidence.

"I love these games and if I get the chance, I'll be looking to put it away again."