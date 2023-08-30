Rangers aim to join Celtic in the Champions League groups, but must repeat last season's heroics in Eindhoven to do so.

If Rangers can overcome PSV in the second leg of their play-off on Wednesday, they will be among the pot three teams, given their coefficient boost from reaching the 2021-22 Europa League final.

Of course, the Old Firm cannot meet since teams from the same country are kept apart until at least the quarter-final stage.

The Europa League awaits if Michael Beale's side come up short in the Netherlands after the 2-2 draw in Glasgow.

Among the confirmed pot one teams for the middle child of the tournaments are Liverpool, West Ham, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Villarreal and Atalanta. Rangers could join that list depending on results elsewhere. Pot two is perhaps more likely.