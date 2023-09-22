Montgomery on intense start, 'big week' & Easter Road bow
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Nick Montgomery has been speaking to the media before Hibs' Premiership game with St Johnstone this weekend.
Here are the key points from the new Hibs head coach:
It's been an "intense" start in the role but he is happy with the progress so far, saying: "The boys have really bought in to some new ideas and information."
The atmosphere in the squad around the club is upbeat and everyone is working hard to "improve and flourish".
It's a clean slate for players who were out of favour under Lee Johnson and can now get themselves "back in the picture".
Montgomery and his players are "raring to go for a big week" of three home games including a League Cup quarter-final against St Mirren.
On his first home match on Saturday: "It comes with excitement. I can’t wait to get to Easter Road. I cannot wait to see 17,000-20,000 fans inside that stadium for that atmosphere."
Montgomery has watched St Johnstone and expects a difficult game against a well-structured and hard-working side desperate to get off the bottom of the table.