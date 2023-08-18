'Hearts' attacking threat should give them confidence against PAOK'

Michael Stewart, BBC Sport columnist

PAOK will be a more difficult test than Rosenborg were for Hearts, but when you've got the threat at the top of the pitch that the Tynecastle side have, they should be confident.

Liam Boyce and Lawrence Shankland don't have pace, but they're great footballers and they know how to score goals.

Hearts were in the same position last year, and I still feel like Zurich were there for the taking. Moments changed that game and they got knocked out.

That was frustrating for the club, but then you look at the sides they came up against in the Conference League, the group was Europa League quality.

After the results we've witnessed this week, it's hard not to be positive about the teams waving the Scottish flag on the continent.

