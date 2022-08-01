'I worry for St Johnstone'

Ex-Scotland international Leanne Crichton speaking to BBC Scotland

It's only one game into the league season, but St Johnstone are a worry.

Granted, they had a tough game against Hibernian on Saturday and going down to 10 men for over half an hour was far from ideal, but there are still the same concerns about where goals are going to come from.

Another team lacking in cutting edge is St Mirren. In the League Cup group stage, they really struggled - but against Motherwell they showed some positive signs.

They created far more chances than they had of late, but yet again failed to hit the back of the net and ultimately finished the game with nothing.

Read Leanne's column in full here.