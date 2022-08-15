Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Chelsea’s interest in Anthony Gordon poses a serious dilemma for Everton and manager Frank Lampard.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of Everton’s bright young hopes for the future and is hugely popular among fans who regard him as one of their own as a local product.

It would make any potential sale unpopular with a section of support who would feel it cements Everton’s reputation as a selling club and prey for rivals with higher ambitions.

On the other hand, a potential fee of nearly £50m and the possibility of delivering a more rounded and threatening team – namely with the addition of a striker – is on the other side of this equation.

BBC Sport understands Everton are determined, at this stage, to refuse to entertain any offers for Gordon and are declining to put any price on his head but there is no doubt he is now attracting serious interest from other clubs.

Chelsea have young stars of their own such as Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher who are admired by Lampard, who has also been linked with Billy Gilmour. Michy Batshuayi is another Chelsea name that has been attached to Everton but it is fair to say his arrival as part of any Gordon departure would be very badly received judging by early fan reaction.

At this stage, however, Everton are still determined to keep Gordon.

Everton fans would also want to know the board and manager had firm plans with how to re-invest any Gordon money having already raked in £60m from the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham.

Will Everton imply decide to stand firm and reject all offers, with Newcastle United also watching Gordon’s situation?

This is their current stance and it now remains to be seen if Chelsea or Newcastle tempt them further to an extent where they do consider any deal for the England under-21 forward.

Everton and Lampard face a delicate balancing act as they attempt to rebuild while having to be careful with funds – and this might be the biggest dilemma they have faced so far.