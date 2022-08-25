Analysis: Hearts 0-1 FC Zurich (agg 1-3)

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

The first half was as good as Hearts have played in 2022. They were relentless without the ball and totally bullied Zurich, turning over possession quickly and attacking at pace, with Barrie McKay and Alan Forrest a real threat.

But the lesson they must take into the Conference League is to be more clinical, and overall they were the masters of their own downfall.

In the first leg, they conceded two soft goals in quick succession after going ahead, and at Tynecastle they wasted their chances before Jorge Grant cost his team with a rush of blood in the box.

In fairness to the midfielder, his first yellow card for a tackle was probably harsh, but knowing he was on a yellow and going down in the way he did was daft.

Overall, they can park this result and look forward to Friday's Conference League draw, where they are guaranteed six games and plenty of good teams.

This defeat goes down as a lesson learned and a chance to improve for the next test.