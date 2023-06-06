'Ange gave us memories to last a lifetime - but a new era dawns'

Tino, Celtic Exchange Podcast, external

The man himself warned us not get too attached to our heroes - but we did it anyway.

The news almost every Celtic fan had been dreading - but expecting - was finally confirmed on Wednesday. The Ange Postecoglou era has come to a close.

The nature of his exit has angered some sections of the fanbase. But, in truth, is there ever a way for a treble-winning manager to leave that won’t cause upset and disappointment in equal measure?

Parallels have been drawn with Brendan Rodgers, but these are wide of the mark.

While Rodgers’ coaching credentials aren’t in question, his decision to leave mid-season with a third consecutive treble in the balance still leaves a sour taste for many fans.

Postecoglou’s departure has been notably different. He completed the task in hand before making his move. A crucial difference.

There’s some annoyance that the Australian never fronted up about the approach from Spurs in advance of Saturday's cup final - but what else could he do?

How could he have confirmed this in a way that wouldn’t rock the fanbase in the build-up to one of the biggest games of the season? His call for full focus on the game in hand was the right one.

Of course it’s disappointing to lose such a talent, there’s no other way to dress it up. For many, it’s as much about losing Ange the man as it is about losing Ange the manager.

For perspective, consider the following scenario had it been put to you back in June 2021.

Following the Eddie Howe saga, we’ll appoint a relatively unknown manager from Australia.

After a shaky start, he’ll turn things around in unbelievable fashion by reclaiming the Premiership at the first time of asking and will add the League Cup for good measure.

He’ll do so playing some of the best football we’ve witnessed in years with a swashbuckling, attacking style of play.

A new crop of heroes will emerge, including goal-machine Kyogo Furuhashi, the mercurial Jota and man mountain Cameron Carter-Vickers.

And finally, he’ll follow up that debut season by leading the team to an unprecedented eighth domestic treble, with the last trophy delivered on a sun-drenched evening at Hampden.

Would you have signed up for that? Of course you would have.

The search for a 20th permanent Celtic manager is now under way. But following the pain of Ange’s exit, some fans have vowed to never again get emotionally invested in a manager. That isn’t football.

So go all in. Get carried away. That’s what it’s all about. And what’s the alternative anyway?

For two years, Postecoglou gave Celtic fans hope. He gave us trophies. He gave us memories that will last a lifetime.

If the next appointment is half as exciting, I’m all in. Michael Nicholson, it’s over to you.