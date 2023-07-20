Bournemouth's new signing Milo Kerkez has shared his excitement around joining the Premier League.

This will be the sixth country the 19-year-old has played in, reaching his dream of playing in the "best league in the world".

"I'm delighted to be here, ever since I was a kid I've dreamed of playing in the best league in the world, the Premier League," he told the club.

"I've played in Austria, Hungary, Italy, Serbia, Holland and now England. So, I'm really excited for the opportunity to come to a club like Bournemouth.

"The intensity, speed and players are all the best in this league."

Kerkez plans to make an impression on the pitch, referring to his playing style as "crazy".

"I enjoy defending a lot, but I also enjoy attacking and helping the team. It's in my DNA to run up and down the pitch.

"I come here prepared to help the team and give 100% on the pitch. It will be the coaches decision whether or not I play.

"I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to see all the fans in the stadium."