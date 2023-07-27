Levitt and Le Fondre start, Boyle on bench

Midfielder Dylan Levitt and striker Adam Le Fondre make their competitive debut for Hibs in the Europa Conference League qualifier first leg in Andorra against Inter Club d'Escaldes.

The visitors are also boosted by the return of Martin Boyle, who is among the substitutes and returns to the squad for the first time since October 2022.

New goalkeeping duo Maksymilian Boruc and Jojo Wollacott feature on the bench, as does centre-back Riley Harbottle.

Hibs: Marshall, Miller, Hanlon, Bushiri, Stevenson, Levitt, Campbell, Doyle-Hayes, Youan, Le Fondre, Melkersen.

Subs: Wollacott, Boruc, Boyle, Newell, Jeggo, Doidge, Harbottle, Mackay, Delferriere, Molotnikov, McAllister, J MacIntyre.