Eddie Howe has highlighted the "huge" impact Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak can have for Newcastle between now and the end of the season.

Gordon has only made three substitute appearances since his £45m move from Everton, while Isak has had a staggered return since recovering from a hamstring injury.

When asked about Gordon, Howe said: "He’s got a big part to play.

"He’s been working hard in the background between these games because when he came to us he was a little short of high-end fitness.

"We’ve done that work with him and he looks really good, physically strong. I'm really excited about what he can do in the second half of the season."

The Magpies boss said Isak can make a similarly big impact.

"Huge," he said. "Like Anthony he’s a player that is almost a new signing for us because of the injury he picked up.

"We missed him in the early part of the season, now he's come back and he's fit, he's improving with training sessions and getting more understanding of what we want from him.

"He’s building his fitness levels as well. He’s still probably not at his optimum level but he is getting close to it. I love Alex as a lad and as a player and I think he has so much to give us and he will add a different dimension to our team."