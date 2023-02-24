Robinson on his biggest achievement, overperforming & pulling together
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren’s Scottish Premiership game with St Johnstone this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Buddies boss:
Robinson says securing a top-six finish this season, amid the club's challenging financial situation and staff cuts, would arguably be the biggest achievement of his managerial career so far.
Reflecting on his eventful first year in charge in Paisley, he gave “huge credit” to his squad who have “continued to perform and out-perform probably what is expected of them”.
Robinson says when he first took the job, everyone at the club “seemed to be going in different directions” but they are now all pulling together: “It is amazing what you can achieve when everyone believes in the same thing”.
He expects a tough task on Saturday away to a “very good” St Johnstone side with an "excellent manager", adding: "They are well organised and have a talented squad."