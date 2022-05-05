Roma v Leicester: Confirmed team news

Brendan Rodgers makes two changes to his Leicester side that drew 1-1 against Roma in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final.

Timothy Castagne and Marc Albrighton both move to the bench, replaced by James Justin and Harvey Barnes.

James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are both involved after sitting out Sunday's 3-1 defeat by Tottenham.

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Fofana, Justin, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy