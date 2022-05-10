Tuesday talking point: 'Premier League safety will cause little celebration'

Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

As Southampton’s disappointing end to the season nears its conclusion, the Saints' few positive results in their dismal recent run of form look to be just enough to keep them in the Premier League.

Losing seven of their past 10, draws at Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United, as well as a home win over Arsenal, leaves the south coast side on 40 points.

The victory against the Gunners looks ever more important as each week passes, with relegation-threatened Burnley and Everton recently turning their form around and arrowing away from Watford and Norwich, whose fates have already been sealed.

The Toffees could even overtake Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side if they can win their two games in hand.

As for Mike Jackson’s Clarets, a loss last time out against Aston Villa means only a magnificent final three games will see them finish above Southampton, with Leeds also in the same situation with a much worse goal difference.

As a result, without Jan Bednarek’s goal and multiple match-winning saves from Fraser Forster on 16 April, the Saints would be in a much more precarious position.

However, the idea of accomplishing Premier League safety will cause little celebration, with top-half aspirations looking highly achievable just a month ago.

