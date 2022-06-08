Liverpool teenager Conor Bradley hailed “a mad year” after making his second appearance for Northern Ireland in last week’s narrow defeat by Greece.

The 18-year-old lined up against Liverpool team-mate Kostas Tsimikas and enjoyed the experience despite the 1-0 loss.

“It’s been a mad year for me personally being called up to the senior team this time last year and then starting against Greece,” he said. “I just try and take it all in my stride and keep working hard and keep doing what I usually do.

“I feel I have come on leaps and bounds over the last year and hopefully I can do something from now until next year.”

Boyhood Liverpool fan Bradley has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp, making four appearances for the Reds last season, including an Anfield debut against Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

“It was really was a dream come true when I stepped out onto the pitch and heard all the fans singing, 'You’ll Never Walk Alone',” he said.

“Coming on in Europe was also very special. It was a wonderful night and I was thankful to Jurgen for me giving me the chance.

“Everyone knows all about the manager. He helps you so much.”