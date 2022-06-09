Mohamed Salah has won his second PFA Players' Player of the Year after another stunning season at Anfield.

Along with Son Heung-min of Spurs, Salah won the Golden Boot with 23 Premier League goals and also won the most assists.

He joins Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only male players to win two PFA Players' Player trophies.

"This one is a really good one to win," said Salah. "Because it's voted by players. It shows you that you've worked really hard and you get what you worked for. "