Picking out Everton's key dates

After hosting Chelsea in their season opener, Everton travel to Aston Villa on 13 August in their first away game of 2022-23.

The first Merseyside derby of the season is at Goodison Park on 3 September, with Frank Lampard's side making the trip to Anfield on 11 February.

It's a home fixture for the Toffees on Boxing Day as they host Wolves, followed by an away game against Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

The final day of the season sees Everton travel to Wolves on 28 May.