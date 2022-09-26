E﻿verton boss Frank Lampard was thrilled by his side's win over West Ham before the international break and is encouraged his new systems and players are bedding in at Goodison Park.

Summer signing Neal Maupay's first goal for the club edged a tight game with the Hammers and Lampard is demanding his players maintain these standards.

"﻿We are harder to beat and harder to score against - that's a huge thing in football," he told Everton's official website, external.

"﻿Can we be better? For sure, but we're at the start of our process moving forward.

"﻿The reality is we've now set a standard which means whoever comes into the team has to deliver defensively and make us hard to beat."

H﻿e also praised first-team coach Ashley Cole for tightening the defence at set pieces, noting how his backline limited West Ham's opportunities despite the visitors earning 14 corners.

"﻿I'm really pleased for Ashley because he's working hard on that side," said Lampard. "We now want to be more clinical at the other end, score more goals but we're working very hard to do that.

"﻿It's early days of course, but I think our fans appreciate the improvements we've made as a team. That's down to our hard work and our players."