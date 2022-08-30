Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United fans leading the protests against the club’s ownership have urged supporters to bring ‘anti-Glazer’ banners to Sunday’s Premier League game against Arsenal.

BBC Sport was told at least one supporter had a banner taken off them before last week's Liverpool match at Old Trafford, with reports of others experiencing similar treatment.

The ‘1958’ Group has called the reaction "a total embarrassment" but says it is a sign their protests are working.

They want fans to meet outside the stadium 90 minutes before kick-off with ‘Glazer Out’ banners to accompany chants.

“We have a right to protest. We have a right to make our feelings known. We have a right to show the world we want ownership change,” said the group in a statement.

Billionaire businessman and lifelong supporter Jim Ratcliffe has said he would be interested in buying United if the Glazer family indicated they wished to sell the club but, as yet, there has been no indication of that.