Hibernian assistant manager Jamie McAllister led the team in the abscence of Lee Johnson, who had emergency surgery through the week.

He told BBC Scotland: "It wasn't pretty at times and we made it difficult for ourselves. We created a lot of chances and just missed the final bit of quality in the final third. But, we're still unbeaten at home so we'll take the positives.

"It's always difficult playing against 10 men. I thought Killie did well, they caught us on the counter at time, they sat low in a good shape. We had many chances to put the game to bed, but we didn't take them. It's frustrating.

"Credit to the lads, they dug in but they could have made it easier. There were times we didn't move the ball quick enough to penetrate.

"Lee was on the phone constantly. He just congratulated them. I just hope he didn't pop any stitches!"