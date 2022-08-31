McInnes 'delighted' with disciplined Kilmarnock

Following their League Cup last-16 win at Tynecastle, Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes said he "was pleased with a lot of aspects" of his side's performance.

"We spoke about the importance of getting a strong start," McInnes told BBC Sportsound. "Equally, we wanted to make sure we got the first goal.

"I thought we had so much energy and discipline. I'm delighted we got the win."

On the quarter-final draw, a home tie against Dundee United, McInnes added: "A home tie is all you can ask for. We had a tough match earlier in the season, but it gives us an opportunity to get to Hampden."