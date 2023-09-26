Arteta confirmed that Thomas Partey, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are all still unavailable. He also said Declan Rice's injury is "nothing too serious" and he will be likely be available for the weekend, but Bukayo Saka is a doubt for Bournemouth after limping off on Sunday.

After twice losing the lead to draw against Tottenham, Arteta said: "Mistakes and errors are a part of football, it's inevitable and it happens. Sometimes you have to be lucky when you made it that the opponent doesn't punish you. It wasn't the case. When the ball lands to Maddison and they have Son in front of the ball, it cannot get any worse than that. It's a shame because that was the moment, the turning point in the game."

Arteta believes the "expectations" and "culture" they have created are the reasons they aren't getting credit for results, adding: "We want to win every single match, so yes we have won six matches, drawn two, won a title, and it's not enough, you know. We have six top, top players injured. It is what it is. We want to get better, that's for sure."

On Brentford: "They've been doing terrifically well in the last few seasons. Credit to Frank and his coaching staff because, what they've done, it's incredible."

Asked about strikers needing to score, he said: "You have to be there in the box and make the difference. We talked about, after PSV, that we were exceptional, and three days later we lacked that as well to win the game, but this is football."

He added: "It's the hardest thing in football to put the ball in the net at the right moment with the right time. It changes and every striker misses chances. You see it all across the league. It's efficiency that we have, but at the weekend we didn’t have the efficiency we needed."