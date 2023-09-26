'Naismith not up to the task'

Greg Playfair, OorWeeChat podcast, external

If you have listened to Steven Naismith’s recent interviews, you’d get the impression that everything isn’t plain sailing, and you'd be right.

The Hearts board will back him to navigate these choppy waters, but the reality is that Hearts are stuck in a maelstrom and it’s one I don’t harbour much hope of Naismith getting us out of this without inflicting more damage.

Irrespective of the upcoming results against Kilmarnock and Ross County, Hearts should be thanking him and backroom staff for their efforts and looking for a new manager. I stress manager, as this head coach caper is a microcosm of a bigger problem at the club at the moment, which is a lack of accountability.

Naismith, for me and many other supporters, was undoubtedly a great servant for Hearts on the pitch, but it’s clear to see he’s not up to the task of being the main man in the dug out.

I was keen to see him take the role on permanently after his caretaker spell. However, we were assured that the attacking football that came in the tail end of last season, was a sign of things to come and, in the main, we have yet to see that brand of football consistently this season.

You can argue that the main objective is to win matches and in Naismith’s 18 game, he has just six wins, with four draws and eight defeats.

Off the pitch, Hearts have tried to get experienced business people to help build the main stand, improve hospitality, and now create a hotel. All impressive, but isn’t the most important aspect in all this what happens on a Saturday at 3pm?

Sporting director Joe Savage has a hands-on role in terms of player recruitment and sales but has he been a success? In his time, we have brought out the chequebook for incomings, but have yet to sell on a player for any profit.

Valuable assets John Souttar and Josh Ginnelly were able to leave under freedom of contract and have arguably yet to be replaced.

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay has been in role for over three years but I don’t think Hearts supporters are sure what his role is day-to-day.

Ann Budge has been synonymous with Hearts over the last nine years in her various roles, but how much weight does her opinion carry at present?

In my mind, change is needed both in the dugout and some of these other roles, but I suspect neither will happen in the short-term and the Hearts board will back Naismith to turn things around.

Don’t get me wrong, I’d love us to be going to Hampden for a cup semi-final after beating Kilmarnock and I'd love us to leave Dingwall having picked up three points at County, but I find that unlikely and I’d prefer we act now while the season is still salvageable.