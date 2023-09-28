Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

Dominik Szoboszlai has found himself slipping into life at Liverpool more quickly than many observers took to learning to say his name.

The midfielder was a £60m purchase from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looked to rebuild the centre of his team after the departures of stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The versatile 22-year-old has played in all six league games so far the season and impressed Reds fans once again after he came off the bench in their League Cup victory of Leicester on Wednesday night, scoring a stunner from outside the box - a goal he called "one of the best for sure".

While goals aren't what Szoboszlai has been brought in for, he isn't afraid of having a go as Klopp alluded to after the game: "I don't have to tell him to shoot, he knows better than I - he's really good. That is a really good skill. It was a super goal."

In fact, the Hungary international tops the Liverpool midfield charts for shots taken in the league this season and places in the top 10 across all midfielders in the Premier League.

Speaking after the match, Klopp also praised Szoboszlai for his overall work-rate since his arrival, adding: "Since the first minute of training he has been impressive. He is a top bloke, a really top guy."

And you can see why.

Szoboszlai comes in the top four for total touches and top six for total passes in the league this season compared to other midfielders.

Showing his willingness to get involved across the pitch and take players on, in the Liverpool midfield ranks he finds himself top for duels.

Much of the talk among Liverpool fans last campaign was the need to rebuild their aging midfield and, if his start is anything to go by, with Szoboszlai they could have found the foundations for just that.

Most midfield touches in Premier League: 1. Rodri 2. Y Bissouma 3. E Fernandez 4. D Szoboszlai

Most attempted passes in PL: 1. Rodri 2. E Fernandez 3. Y Bissouma 4. D Rice 5. P Gross 6. D Szoboszlai

