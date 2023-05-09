Marco Siva says Monday's 5-3 win against Leicester wasn't a correct reflection on the game.

Fulham scored five goals in the Premier League for the first time since 2012 and now have 14 top-flight wins - their most in a single season since 1960.

Silva said: "We were the best team on the pitch, no doubt about it.

"We should have won this game much more comfortably. Great moments of football, great goals. From the first minute we were the team that started to command.

"We started really intensely with desire, the will and quality to play. The dynamic we played in the first half and beginning of the second, I was really pleased to see it, the way the players expressed themselves on the pitch."