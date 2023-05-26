Goodwin on needing a 'minor miracle, his future & Ogren's pledge
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premiership trip to Motherwell.
Here are the key points:
The mood in the camp is "extremely flat" following the midweek defeat to Kilmarnock that has all but relegated United.
While they need a "minor miracle" this weekend, they aren't going to throw the towel in.
Goodwin spent hours with United owner Mark Ogren yesterday, "giving him my overview on what I have experienced during my time here".
He adds: "We had good, positive talks, but there is no guarantee or there has been nothing decided with regards to my long-term future."
Goodwin says Ogren is not going to walk away from the club and is determined to put things right.