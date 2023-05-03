Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard believes his side were "too nice" as they limped to a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Tuesday.

The defeat means the Blues have lost all six matches under his control.

Lampard said: "We weren't good enough. We were too nice to play against, too passive. In possession, we weren't playing balls over their press, or winning second balls.

"Chelsea have been a big success for 20 years domestically and in the Champions League. At the moment we're not in that position.

"From the moment I've been here, it's been evident we're too nice as a team. We can't change things overnight, but we better get there quickly because we have another game at the weekend and games to come.

"The main answer is simple: we have to do the basics better and then we'll get some progress.

"The first half is nowhere near good enough. But it's the reality. It's what I've come in to.

"Football moves quickly - we have to be aggressive about it. It's a collective, a performance. I don't believe players aren't caring. I don't believe that. The standards are clear."

