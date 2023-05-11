Matt O’Riley described the depth of Celtic’s squad as “pretty crazy” after five of Ange Postecoglou's players were nominated across the PFA Scotland player and young player of the year awards.

The 22-year-old midfielder is in the running for the young player prize alongside Liel Abada, while fellow midfielders Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate plus striker Kyogo Furuhashi are in contention for player of the year.

“Our depth is pretty crazy to be honest," said O'Riley. “We have boys who are very good players who are not even making the bench.

“That is a tough position for them to be in but it also shows that competition is really, really high.

“That comes from the training pitch every day. If we win a game 5-0 the training the next day will still be at a very high level and I think the standard we have set in terms of pushing each other every day definitely helps us.”

As well as highlighting the work ethic of the squad, O’Riley also spoke highly of the personality within the Celtic dressing room.

“First and foremost, everyone in our group is a nice person," he said.

“We don’t have anyone in the team who is going to step out of line or if anyone does step out of line the slightest bit they will get told and will be back together on the same page.

“I think that is probably the main message, that we are just good people.

“When you work with good people it is more enjoyable and naturally you are going to work hard for each other.”