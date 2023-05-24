Manchester United are considering signing two new centre-forwards - but there is not huge confidence at the club that a deal with Tottenham will be possible for England captain Harry Kane, 29. (90min), external

Ajax's Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with United, Arsenal and Newcastle United, has rejected a contract extension at the club and his agent believes "now is the right time" for the 22-year-old to leave. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch), external

Manchester United have highlighted Republic of Ireland and Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, 18, as a target for the 2024 summer transfer window. (Sky Sports), external

Finally, the parties trying to buy Manchester United are hopeful of an announcement over a preferred bidder as early as Friday. (Independent), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column