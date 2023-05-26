Hearts v Hibs: Pick of the stats

A win for Hibs will see them reach next season’s Europa Conference League qualifiers, and will mean they have played in European competition in two of the last three seasons (also 2021-22 qualifying). Meanwhile, if Hearts avoid defeat, they will feature in Europe for a second consecutive season, something they last achieved in 2011-12/2012-13.

Hearts have lost their final game in each of their last five Scottish Premiership seasons (including curtailed 2019-20) since drawing 2-2 with St Johnstone in 2015-16. They haven’t won their final match of a top-flight season since 2003-04 (3-2 v Motherwell), losing 12 of 16 such fixtures since (D4).

This is the first time an Edinburgh derby will be played on the final matchday of a Scottish top-flight campaign since 1999-00, when Hearts beat Hibs 2-1 thanks to goals from Juanjo and Gary McSwegan.

Hibs are looking to win back-to-back Edinburgh derbies in the top flight for the first time since May 2009, having won their last such meeting 1-0 in April.