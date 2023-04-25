Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

One year to the day since Blair Alston scored that iconic promotion-clinching goal against Arbroath and Killie travelled to Paisley to create another wee piece of history.

Our year-long wait for an away league win is over after we dominated and grabbed three vital points with goals from Liam Donnelly and Christian Doidge.

It really is fine lines as they say, we have faced the Buddies three times this season and have yet to concede a goal. In all honesty it should have been nine points rather than five.

Hopefully the monkey is now off our back and there will be a bit of belief that we are hitting form at the right time.

We have three home games post-split and if we can continue our good home form then we might just escape.

The only negative from Saturday was the number of injuries we picked up but with no games this weekend the players have an extra seven days to recover.