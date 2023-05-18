Chris Sutton says "you can only see on winner" in this year's Champions League after Manchester City's emphatic semi-final win over Real Madrid.

City thrashed Carlo Ancelotti's side 4-0 in Wednesday's second leg to set up a final against Inter Milan.

Speaking after City's win, Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Emphatic is the right word. They absolutely mauled Madrid. It was a display of real composure, authority, control.

"Second half Madrid came out and tried to get at them. They eventually got a foothold into the second half and got the extra two goals. Over the course of both legs they have just been too good.

"They will go into the final as overwhelming favourites. They are nearly there. The Champions League is the one that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City want and if they perform like this in the final you can only see one winner.

"One more step is what’s required."

Former City goalkeeper Shay Given added: "Last season they lost to Real Madrid at this stage and now they are one game away.

"We talk about Pep Guardiola’s legacy, we talk about the treble this season. It’s getting ever closer. This was the biggest hurdle to get over.

"I know 4-0 looks like a mauling which it is. But you can never rule Real Madrid out and they’ve got past them tonight."