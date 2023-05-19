Manchester United and Newcastle United have emerged as the likeliest clubs to sign Bayern Munich and Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 31, following a disappointing debut season in Germany. (Mail), external

United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Fulham are among the clubs interested in Gent's 20-year-old Nigerian forward Gift Orban. (Evening Standard), external

The Red Devils are also finalising their summer transfer plans, with Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 28, back on their shortlist along with Napoli's South Korea defender defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Mirror), external

United want to reward Lisandro Martinez with a new deal following his impressive first season at the club since joining from Ajax. (Sky Sports), external

Finally, Ecuador midfielder Kendry Paez has reportedly signed for Chelsea for a fee of £20m with the 16-year-old also attracting interest from Manchester United. (El Canal del Futbol, via Mirror), external

