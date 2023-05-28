Analysis: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Villa Park

For Brighton, this has been the best league season in their 122-year history. With sixth place already assured, the Seagulls have qualified for the Europa League - their first European campaign.

Roberto de Zerbi's side had chances to wreck Villa's day but Undav had a shot saved by Emiliano Martinez, whose Argentina World Cup winning team-mate Alexis Mac Allister fired just wide from the edge of the penalty area.

De Zerbi faces a summer during which Alexis Mac Allister and a number of the club's other highly rated players - such as Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and teenagers Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte and Evan Ferguson - will have admirers.

Whoever returns after the off-season, Brighton will have European football to look forward - and so too will Villa.