Arsenal 'very close' and need 'a bit more'

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright on Match of the Day: "Arsenal exceeded a lot of expectations this season as obviously fourth was the target.

"In the end it kind of worked out the squad wasn’t deep enough.

"We used the same XI for the majority of the season. It kind of took its toll on us.

"What we have learned from that, the players, Mikel, is we just need to strengthen a bit more as we are very close to doing it."

On challenging Manchester City next season: "We are linked with players where if we can get those players we will do that. We proved this season we are capable of staying there. We just needed a bit more to finish it off."

