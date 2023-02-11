Livingston 0-3 Inverness CT: What did the manager say

Livingston boss David Martindale told Sportsound: "Everything that could go wrong went wrong in the second-half. I've got to give credit to Inverness, they came here with a game plan and executed it very well.

"They scored two fantastic goals, took their chances in our box and we never. They deserve the victory and we didn't.

"It didn't look like a Livingston team. We started well but they scored and we chased the game. Our shape was all over the place for the first two goals and I need to reflect on that.

"I could go in there and shout and bawl. I didn't do that, it won't help anyone. Emotions are high, we're all bitterly disappointed. We need to sit back and reflect.

"The goals we lost are terrible, horrific. It's not good enough and it's not what I expect from players playing for me in the Premiership."