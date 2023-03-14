S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Do we have to talk about Brighton v Crystal Palace? I don’t like to dwell on playing that lot up the road because it never tends to go well. The Albion have the better stadium, the better squad, the better manager, the better chairman, are fighting for a top-six spot and have genuine hopes of winning the FA Cup.

And yet Brighton have not beaten Palace since 2019. In 2020-21, the Albion took 45 shots with eight on target in their 180 minutes against the Eagles. Palace managed just four with three on target. Guess who walked away with four points? Clue… it wasn’t Brighton.

The meeting between the clubs last month was another classic of the genre. Brighton were utterly dominant and should have won by three or four. Instead, Robert Sanchez threw one in and VAR managed to rule out a perfectly good Pervis Estupinan goal by drawing its offside lines from the wrong Palace defender. Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton.

It never ceases to amaze how Palace get an entire season’s worth of good luck in 180 minutes against the Albion. The only logical explanation is that there must be some serious sacrifices going on in the Croydon area to the Pagan Goddess of Fortune around the time the sides face off.

Roberto de Zerbi has already achieved much in his short time at Brighton. He is on his way to becoming one of the most popular managers in the club’s history. If he were to overcome Palace and end their lucky stream, that process would be greatly accelerated. I will be watching through my fingers.