Crystal Palace have named their squad for the pre-season tour of Australia and Singapore.

Patrick Vieira will take 26 players for matches against Liverpool in Singapore, Manchester United in Melbourne and Leeds in Perth.

Those players not making the trip will remain in South London for training with assistant manager Osian Roberts.

The club said: , external"Some of these players are not currently fit and therefore will not travel on tour, whilst some did not meet the entry requirements for Singapore or Australia when travel arrangements were made".

Marc Guehi, Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha, Will Hughes, Christian Benteke, Nathan Ferguson and Luke Plange are among those not on the tour.