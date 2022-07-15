Fulham chairman Shahid Khan says supporters can expect more new signings before the Premier League kicks off against Liverpool in three weeks.

Andreas Pereira became the Cottagers' second summer arrival this week after Joao Palhinha was snapped up earlier this month.

"We have a couple more that are waiting to be announced," he told Fulham's official website, external. "Our goal is to strengthen any way we can.

"There are some high quality players in the pipeline."

Khan has now been chairman at Fulham for nine years and believes the club is in the best shape of his entire tenure.

"We've really got something special here," he said. "We are a small but ambitious club and my hope is that we stay up.

"We want to generate our own revenue so we can invest back in our squad and become a permanent resident of the Premier League."