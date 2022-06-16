After opening the campaign at Leeds United, Wolves' first home game will be against newly promoted Fulham on 13 August.

Bruno Lage will have to wait until next year for the West Midlands derby against Aston Villa, travelling the short distance to Villa Park on 2 January 2023 to round off the Christmas period.

Just a few days earlier, Wolves are scheduled to face Everton at Goodison Park on Boxing Day and host Manchester United on New Year's Eve.

They will close out the season on 28 May 2023 with a trip to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.