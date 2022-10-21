Premiership player to watch: Daniel Armstrong

Armstrong has been growing in influence for Kilmarnock this season.

The winger has scored in both of his side's Premiership wins and headed the winner against Dundee United to send them through to the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

In the goalless draw against St Mirren last weekend, the former Raith Rovers man was on the ball more than any of his team-mates, delivered nine crosses and had the most passes into the final third of anyone.

His direct style and dribbling ability have been bolstered with end product and he will look to maintain his form in a crucial duel with fellow strugglers Ross County on Saturday.

R﻿ead more Premiership Picks.