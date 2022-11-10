James Maddison has been named in the England squad for the World Cup after a stellar start to the season.

The Leicester playmaker has six goals and four assists from 12 Premier League appearances so far this season but had not been selected by Gareth Southgate since his sole cap in November 2019.

The 25-year-old is the latest Foxes player to go to a World Cup with England after Jamie Vardy travelled to Russia in 2018.

"He’s playing really well," said England manager Gareth Southgate.

"We’ve always said he’s a good player. He’s earned the right. We think he can give us something slightly different to the other attacking players we have got.

"At various stages there have been conversations and debates abut James. Ahead of the Euros he wasn’t in contention with a hip problem. September was a fair debate. He’s playing as well as any of the attacking players in this country and he is different to the others.

"I did speak to him this morning because this morning there was a lot of speculation that he wouldn’t be with us but we decided a couple of weeks ago he would be."

