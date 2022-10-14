He said the big win over Rangers has changed the mood, but added that facing "the best team in the world" in City "is a big challenge and always will be".

O﻿n conceding first again at Ibrox on Wednesday, Klopp said: "It's a concern but these things can happen."

H﻿e said preparing to face City "requires all your focus" because they have world-class players in every position.

O﻿n whether there is a different feel to this fixture, which is so often described as as title decider, Klopp said: "It could be this year, just not with us."

The German praised City striker Erling Haaland, but said: "If you close Haaland down with too many players then you open up gaps for all the other world-class players."

Klopp said he was particularly pleased with M﻿ohamed Salah's hat-trick against Rangers because "you could see all the goals were different".

O﻿n whether he will play Salah more centrally again, he added: "He can play that position - no doubt about that."

The Reds boss said Roberto Firmino is in a "really good moment", but added: "We need to spread the goals a bit more to different games."