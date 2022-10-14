Klopp on Man City 'challenge', stopping Haaland and Salah
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Manchester City.
Here are the key lines from the Liverpool manager:
He said the big win over Rangers has changed the mood, but added that facing "the best team in the world" in City "is a big challenge and always will be".
On conceding first again at Ibrox on Wednesday, Klopp said: "It's a concern but these things can happen."
He said preparing to face City "requires all your focus" because they have world-class players in every position.
On whether there is a different feel to this fixture, which is so often described as as title decider, Klopp said: "It could be this year, just not with us."
The German praised City striker Erling Haaland, but said: "If you close Haaland down with too many players then you open up gaps for all the other world-class players."
Klopp said he was particularly pleased with Mohamed Salah's hat-trick against Rangers because "you could see all the goals were different".
On whether he will play Salah more centrally again, he added: "He can play that position - no doubt about that."
The Reds boss said Roberto Firmino is in a "really good moment", but added: "We need to spread the goals a bit more to different games."
Finally, when asked if all his players came through the Rangers game unscathed, Klopp said: “We have to see - there are no final decisions yet."
