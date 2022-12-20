Postecoglou on Juranovic future, defensive opponents & injury news
- Published
Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media this afternoon ahead of Wednesday night's Premiership match at home to Livingston.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Despite speculation around a possible departure for Croatia full-back Josep Juranovic, Postecoglou said, "I can tell you we've not had an offer for any player."
Has no issue with teams wanting to sit back and defend against his side, but questions why opposing managers "can't seem to differentiate between us and Rangers" when they refer to facing "the top two".
Livingston present "a difficult challenge" because "they have a certain style and they stick to it."
Sead Haksabonovic is fit to face Livingston. James McCarthy and Stephen Welsh remained sidelined through injury, while Juranovic has been given a week off to recover from the World Cup.