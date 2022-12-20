What the manager said

Rangers manager Michael Beale tells BBC Sportsound his side put in a "10/10 in terms of mentality and character, 5/10 for performance".

"We started the game ever so well and we were deservedly in front, but it was a poor goal for us to give away right on half time," he says. "It was a good strike, but we had control of the game and we gave the ball away sloppily, so we knew it was going to be difficult.

"We are playing in patches rather than controlling the whole game. Defensively, we still need to tighten up. It was something I wanted to see tonight and I'm not sure it is there and that we can score three goals every game.

"But, away from home, three points is all that matters at the moment and, with time and confidence together, we will surely improve."