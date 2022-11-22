S﻿t Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon is in Qatar for the World Cup with Canada, and is inspiring youngsters in Perth, where he grew up.

W﻿otherspoon qualifies for Canada through his mother, and is preparing for their group stage opener against Belgium on Wednesday, but it was at Bridge of Earn where his footballing journey began.

Bruce Latta coached Bridge of Earn and is still involved at the club.

"David is held in such high regard,” Latta explained to the Perthshire Advertiser, external. “He came through the youth team at Bridge of Earn.

“There is pride in everything he has managed to do throughout his career - whether his wee turn in the cup final or this World Cup. Being a village, everyone makes sure to say: ‘He’s a Bridge of Earn boy’.

“He is on the biggest stage in the world and for him to be involved in any capacity is amazing.

“When I was coaching, I always used him as the marker. Look, there is a guy playing for St Johnstone and going on to international football. He is an inspiration."